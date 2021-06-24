Cancel
MLB

Indians' Aaron Civale: Goes on IL

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cleveland placed Civale (finger) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Civale's move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after the club announced Wednesday that he would be sidelined for the next 4-to-5 weeks after he sustained a sprained right middle finger during his start Monday against the Cubs. Cleveland isn't expected to appoint a replacement for Civale in the rotation until June 28 against the Tigers, but reliever Justin Garza was called up from Triple-A Columbus to fill the right-hander's spot on the active roster for the time being.

Aaron Civale
