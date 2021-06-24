Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Braves' Alex Jackson: Transferred to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Jackson (hamstring/finger) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jackson has been out with a hamstring injury since the beginning of May, but he recently suffered a finger injury during his rehab assignment and hasn't appeared in a game since June 9. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but he'll be sidelined until early July following his move to the 60-day IL.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Alex Jackson connects for two home runs

Last night was a fun one down in the Atlanta Braves farm system as Braves’ affiliates went 2-2 with some strong performances from the team’s top prospects. Alex Jackson sent a couple of baseballs into low Earth orbit, Michael Harris had a three hit night, and Jesse Franklin V continued to do Jesse Franklin V things. Lets get into the games.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. tears ACL, out for season; Johan Camargo recalled

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss the rest of the 2021 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee Saturday night. The team announced the official diagnosis and subsequently placed the superstar right fielder on the 60-day IL. It's a brutal blow for a team that was climbing back into a playoff spot, and it's a blow to the sport as a whole. Johan Camargo has been recalled from Triple-A to take Acuna's roster spot.
Posted by
IBWAA

Dansby Swanson Is Best Trade Bait Braves Have

Star second baseman Ozzie Albies engages in pre-game practice with Braves coach Ron Washington.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. Bludgeoned by an injury bug that has assumed Godzillic proportions, the Atlanta Braves figure to be active dealers this month.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Potential landing spots for Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel

Now that Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has more or less officially announced his intention to sell at the trade deadline, contenders looking to acquire some upgrades off the Wrigleyville roster might start with a player whose value seemed negligible heading into last season’s deadine: closer Craig Kimbrel. While the Cubs’ fortunes have dimmed in 2021, Kimbrel is enjoying a fantastic comeback season after a disappointing 2020.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Corey Seager Transferred To 60-Day Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers transferred Corey Seager to the 60-day injured list as a corresponding move in order to add Bobby Wahl to their 40-man roster after he was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Seager had been on the 10-day IL since May 16 due to a right...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021 first-round takeaways: Pirates take Henry Davis; Royals make top-10 surprise; A's nab Max Muncy

Major League Baseball launched its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night. For the first time, the draft was pushed back from its usual June date and moved to Denver, Colorado to coincide with the All-Star Game. The first round, plus Competitive Balance Round A, were conducted on Sunday and 36 picks were made. The Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top overall pick.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Tigers put Cameron on IL, transfer no-hit Turnbull to 60-day

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers rookie center fielder Daz Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right big toe, and right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Cameron got hurt when he ran into the wall when tracking flyballs before...
Nevada StateKCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor baseball adds Nevada grad transfer Jake Jackson to its roster

WACO, Texas — Baylor baseball added Nevada graduate transfer pitcher Jake Jackson to its roster, head coach Steve Rodriguez announced Monday. Jackson was an All-Mountain West Second Team selection in 2021 after finishing with a 5-4 record. The five wins tied for the team lead and third-most in the Mountain West Conference. Jackson appeared in 15 games this season, 13 of which were starts finishing with a 5.45 ERA.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Off Day Watch Thread

After a bunch of games and another lengthy .500 stretch from the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club, the Braves finally have a day off and one can only hope that we can get through this one without some sort of misfortune. Based on the track record of this 2021 season, it is probably worth crossing your fingers and toes to ward off any bad juju.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs roster move: Taylor Gushue recalled, Jose Lobatón to 60-day IL

The Cubs have not had much luck finding a suitable backup catcher for Willson Contreras this year. Austin Romine was supposed to be the guy, but he was injured in spring training, played in just six regular-season games and then got hurt again. Romine, Tony Wolters, P.J. Higgins and Jose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy