Braves' Alex Jackson: Transferred to 60-day IL

Jackson (hamstring/finger) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jackson has been out with a hamstring injury since the beginning of May, but he recently suffered a finger injury during his rehab assignment and hasn't appeared in a game since June 9. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but he'll be sidelined until early July following his move to the 60-day IL.