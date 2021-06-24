Cancel
Rays' Manuel Margot: Rests after five straight starts

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Margot is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Though Kevin Kiermaier will get the starting nod over him in the series finale, Margot appears to be encroaching on Kiermaier's role as Tampa Bay's No. 3 outfielder behind Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows. While the Rays value Kiermaier for his defense in center, he's been far less productive as a hitter than Margot, who drew starts in each of the previous five games. Kiermaier is holding down a career-low .585 OPS and is striking out at a career-high 30.2 percent clip, a far cry from Margot's marks in both categories (.676 OPS, 16.2 K%).

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The Red Sox#Mlb Com#Tampa Bay
