Rays' Manuel Margot: Rests after five straight starts

Early mistakes proved too costly for Rich Hill and the Tampa Bay Rays as they lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. The first inning could have been dedicated to Kyle Schwarber. In the top of the first, every ball with the exception of Brandon Lowe’s leadoff flyout was hit to Schwarber. The Rays offense showed some hope in the top of the first inning. Ji-Man Choi and Wander Franco hit back-to-back singles to left field off Joe Ross to put two base runners on with one out. That was as far as they would reach as both Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle would flyout to Schwarber in left field.