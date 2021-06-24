Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Batting sixth Thursday

Baseball is an unpredictable thing. We know that, of course, but the game continues to provide example after example. How could a team that went 2-8 against the Tigers, Pirates, and Rockies come out and not only beat the best team in baseball, but the pitcher having the best season this side of Jacob deGrom? I’m not a betting man and I don’t understand all the terms, but this was retweeted into my timeline yesterday and from what I gather it was saying the safest bet of the day, in their opinion, was the Giants scoring five or more runs. As we discussed in the series preview, this Giants team doesn’t really have obvious flaws to exploit. After losing three of four in Colorado and doing so by barely scoring runs in the most hitter friendly park, the idea that the Cardinals would go in and score more in the first game there than any nine innings in Colorado was crazy talk. Yet that’s exactly what they did.