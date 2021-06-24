Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Moves to 60-day injured list

Yajure (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Yajure's symptoms recently subsided, and he was able to resume a throwing program. However, the Pirates have been insistent that they want the right-hander to be fully healed before he returns to game action. It's not yet clear whether Yajure suffered a setback that prompted Thursday's move, but he'll be on the injured list until at least early August following his shift to the 60-day IL.