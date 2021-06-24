Cancel
University of Nebraska-Lincoln offering vaccine incentives

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will offer prizes to students, faculty and staff who voluntarily sign on to a registry to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university said in a letter to students and staff on Wednesday that students who upload vaccination information to registry could receive five prizes worth one year of undergraduate tuition and fees, worth $9,872.

Staff and faculty could be awarded a trip for two to Ireland to watch the Huskers play football in August 2022.

The university also said it will again require students, faculty and staff to undergo weekly saliva-based testing for the coronavirus.

The registry and required testing is designed to help the university “understand the breadth of vaccination rates in our community and more accurately prepare for fall,” the university said.

People who upload a record of their COVID vaccination will be exempt from mandatory COVID testing.

