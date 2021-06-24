Bet You Didn’t Know About This Secret Way to Cool off at the Jersey Shore

From the moment he appeared on season 11 of Married at First Sight, fans found themselves falling in love with Bennett Kirschner and all of his quirks. Fans couldn’t get enough of his fun personality and his willingness to always be himself. That feeling only intensified when they saw what a perfect match he and Amelia Fatsi were. Throughout the season, Bennett and Amelia continued to prove that there might be some validity to the MAFS experiment after all. No one was surprised when the couple decided to stay together on Decision Day, and it goes without saying that they’re still together and going strong. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bennett Kirschner from Married at First Sight.