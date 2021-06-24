Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NJ expands utility assistance programs for pandemic-strapped residents

By Patrick Lavery
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is extending a helping hand to those still struggling to keep up with gas and electric bills as a result of COVID-19 income loss. Changes to the BPU's Universal Service Fund go into effect Oct. 1, according to a release issued Thursday. They include a raising of income limits from 185% of the Federal Poverty Level to 400%, a threshold of approximately $104,000, making more New Jerseyans eligible for benefits.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Service Fund#Nj#Bpu#The Federal Poverty Level#New Jerseyans#Usf#Fresh Start Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

3 million NJ residents actually living in poverty, report says

The Census Bureau reported late last year that nearly 800,000 New Jerseyans were living in poverty in 2019. A report released Sunday suggests the actual number is way more than that. "We have calculated some 2.9 million residents, including about 800,000 children," Shivi Prasad, director of the Poverty Research Institute,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy