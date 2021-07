Eric Clapton has been a musical monarch for over a half-century. Rolling Stone deemed him the second greatest rock guitarist of all time (Hendrix is #1, in case you were wondering). He’s a three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his solo career as well as his associations with Cream and The Yardbirds. And Clapton has made an even more profound impact with his public recovery from addiction and the building of his own rehab center in Antigua.