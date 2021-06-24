Cancel
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

The Art of The Gardens Mall

By T.A. Walker
WPTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As shoppers navigate The Gardens Mall, they might not realize they’re passing art pieces from world-renowned artists. In designing The Gardens Mall, The Forbes Company sought to create not only a place, but an experience. The setting itself is beautiful, a fitting home to the leading retail and fashion brands in the world. And the building’s architecture inspires as well, its lines and forms demanding to be noticed. That notion led to the inclusion of magnificent artwork that further elevates the building to more than a mere commercial destination.

