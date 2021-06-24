Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Journey Release ‘The Way We Used To Be,’ Their First New Song In 10 Years

By ebanas
963kklz.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney has released a new song titled “The Way We Used To Be,” their first new piece of music since the release of the band’s 2011 album Eclipse. The song’s release also comes with an animated music video showing a couple together but then being forced to separate due to the pandemic. The track is also the first piece of new music to feature Journey’s newest members Randy Jackson, Narada Michael Walden and Jason Derlatka.

963kklz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Valory
Person
Narada Michael Walden
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Aynsley Dunbar
Person
Gregg Rolie
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Steve Perry
Person
Jonathan Cain
Person
Arnel Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Rolling Stone#Barclays Center#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Steve Hackett releases video for brand new song Wingbeats

Steve Hackett duets with Amanda Lehmann in the brand new video for Wingbeats, which you can watch below. It's the first new music from Hackett's upcoming album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10. "I’m excited to release the first single Wingbeats from my...
MusicStereogum

The Boo Radleys Reunite, Share First New Song In 23 Years

UK psych-rock band the Boo Radleys blew up, at least in part, on the strength of their 1992 single “Lazarus,” so maybe it’s appropriate that the Boo Radleys are now, themselves, back from the dead. In the ’90s, the Boo Radleys were a huge deal in UK alt-rock. They wrote vast, searching melodies, and they occupied some blissed-out middle ground between shoegaze and Britpop without ever coming off as being either pretentious or glamorous. After the release of their 1998 album Kingsize, the Boo Radleys broke up. But now they’re back, and they’ve got a new song, their first in 23 years.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Arsenal Mills releases new single, “Songs About Love”

Canadian blues-rock band Arsenal Mills is back with another retro-fueled rock n’ roll tease ahead of their upcoming debut EP. An absolute breath of fresh air in terms of modern rock, “Songs About Love”. Unlike the PEI-based outfit’s previous single, “Cry No More” — which is a perfect tune for...
Musicourcommunitynow.com

Top 5 New Songs Released This Week, June 29–July 2

This week, we're covering new singles from Imagine Dragons, Gashi, Sigala, and more! Did your new favorite song make our list? Check 'em out below:. Incredible visual video that accompanies the audio track. Light, rolling guitar chords that give the song an easy, breezy vibe. The drastic change in the...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lil Yachty releases new song 'Love Music'

June 30 (UPI) -- Lil Yachty gets emotional in a new song titled "Love Music." The track features the rapper thinking back on someone he loved that he can't get out of his head. "All I ever heard was good things/ Good things about you and your ways/ All I...
MusicSpin

OFF! Covers Metallica’s ‘Holier Than Thou,’ Their First New Song in Seven Years

Following seven years of relative silence, punk supergroup OFF! are back with a new lineup, label, and tune. The group, formed in 2010 by Keith Morris of ex-Black Flag/Circle Jerks, and Dimitri Coats of ex-Burning Bridges have released a music video, a ramped-up cover of Metallica’s 1991 record “Holier Than Thou,” which will be on The Metallica Blacklist that is due out on Sept. 10. The duo also unveiled two new members: bassist Autry Fulbright II, and drummer Justin Brown.
MusicComplex

María Isabel Releases New Song and Video “No Soy Para Ti”

Dominican-American singer María Isabel has shared the new single and accompanying video for “No Soy Para Ti,” her first release since signing to Warner Records. The Alfred Marroquin-directed video sees Isabel coming back to New York, where she fully recognizes that her love for herself trumps her love for anyone else. “No Soy Para Ti” follows the arrival of last month’s two-song pack consisting of “Buy Your Own Flowers” and “Love Song,” in partnership with COLORS and Burberry.
Musicwxerfm.com

Post Malone’s releasing new song called “Motley Crew”

After paying tribute to Tommy Lee, Post Malone is now turning his attention to all of Mötley Crüe. According to an Instagram message from the “Circles” artist’s manager Dre London, Post is premiering a new track called “Motley Crew” — spelled correctly, dictionary-wise, and with no umlauts — this Friday, July 9.
Musicloudersound.com

Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan. Says Bowness of the song, "One of the...
Musicmxdwn.com

Descendents Blasts Through “New” Song “Like The Way I Know”

Punk rock band Descendents shared a song off of their upcoming album, 9th & Walnut called “Like the Way I Know.” “Like the Way I Know,” though released on June 28, 2021, was written back in 1977 when the band was in its early years. 9th & Walnut, due out July 23, 2021 via Epitaph Records features never before heard material from the band that was written between 1977 and 1980.
Musicmxdwn.com

Damon Albarn Releases Live Performance Video for New Solo Song “Polaris”

Damon Albarn is best known as the singer of both Blur and Gorillaz. On July 6th, Albarn released his newest solo song, “Polaris,” of his forthcoming new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, along with a live performance video. The album itself was set to be an orchestral piece “inspired by the landscapes of Iceland,” but during the lockdown in 2020, Albarn worked on the 11 tracks resulting in his newest album.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Creeper release new song, “America At Night”

Today, Creeper have released a brand new single called “America At Night.” The song will appear on their upcoming EP, American Noir, which will be released on July 30th via Roadrunner Records. “America At Night” follows the previously released “Midnight” off of American Noir, and is indicative of Crepeer’s ever-expanding...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Maral and Panda Bear Collaborate on New Song “On Your Way”: Listen

Los Angeles producer Maral has released a new collaboration with Animal Collective’s Panda Bear called “On Your Way.” The two worked together remotely while quarantining, sending the song back and forth. “I really love the way Panda Bear drums, so I wanted that to be the central focus of the track and for it to feel like we are jamming in a basement in an alien world,” Maral told Fact. All proceeds from sales of the track will benefit the musicians benefit nonprofit Sweet Relief.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Shares Another New Song ‘On The Way’: Listen

Continuing his weekly series, Russ has decided to drop another new song tonight called ‘On The Way’. He follows the same formula as he has been doing past few weeks — letting the artwork go and asking fans to guess the title based on the depiction on it. You can always trust the Atlanta based singer-rapper with quality and of course, this doesn’t disappoint either.
Cincinnati, OHPunknews.org

Settle Your Scores release “The Way Things Used To Be” video

Cincinnati based pop punks Settle Your Scores have released a music video for their new song "The Way Things Used To Be". The song is off their upcoming album Retrofit due out August 20 via Mutant League Records. Settle Your Scores released Better Luck Tomorrow in 2018. Check out the video below.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Zac Brown Band releases two new songs

Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music’s Zac Brown Band is giving listeners another taste of their GRAMMY award-winning, distinct sound with the release of two new tracks: “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.” Both were penned by Brown and co-writers Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “‘Out In...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis release their first album as artists

Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time. In the interim, the Minneapolis-launched duo produced 16 No. 1 pop songs, collected five Grammys and landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were members...
Music963kklz.com

5 Great Fleetwood Mac Songs Written By Christine McVie

For most, when Fleetwood Mac is mentioned, they immediately think of the contributions of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. However, Christine McVie, who celebrates a birthday today (July 12), is responsible for writing some of the band’s best songs. What better way to celebrate McVie than with a list of the five best Fleetwood Mac songs that she wrote/co-wrote. Enjoy!
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy