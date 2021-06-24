Cancel
Epiq Solutions Announces New Sidekiq™ NV100, an Embeddable Software-Defined Radio (SDR) with Extended RF Tuning and High Dynamic Range

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm specializing in the development of flexible RF transceiver modules and complete turnkey wireless sensing solutions, today introduced Sidekiq NV100, a radically small software-defined radio (SDR) transceiver module that enables simultaneous, multi-channel signal processing in challenging RF environments. Sidekiq...

www.registercitizen.com
