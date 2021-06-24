Cancel
El Paso, TX

Burglary, chase leads to crash & shooting in west El Paso

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 18 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- A suspected burglar in a pickup truck being chased was involved in a rollover crash that resulted in a shooting on El Paso's west side Thursday afternoon, police said.

The events unfolded in the 7000 block of Villa Hermosa, near Resler Drive, just after noon time. A police spokesman said officers were initially dispatched to the location on a report of a rollover crash and a subsequent report of shots fired.

Officers said they arrived to find three men near the crashed truck fighting over a gun; the suspect with the gun was disarmed. He suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound at some point during the fight, and police said he would be facing unspecified criminal charges once he was released from the hospital.

The two others involved, a father and son ages 26 and 45 who suffered minor injuries, were described by authorities as crime victims. Police said the pair were owners of a home undergoing remodeling that had been burglarized; the two men said they noticed their stolen property in the bed of the pickup truck and gave chase - which investigators said led to the crash and gunfire.

