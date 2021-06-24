Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

12 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FOR COVID-19 IN COUNTY

kqennewsradio.com
 18 days ago

12 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,922. Of those, 3,737 are people that have received positive test results and 185 are presumptive. There have been 84 deaths. 16 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 11 locally and 5 outside the area. 122 people are in isolation. 185 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 302 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 6 people since Wednesday.

kqennewsradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, OR
Health
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Douglas County, OR
Government
Douglas County, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Positive Test#Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
NBC News

CDC, FDA investigating possible J&J vaccine link to rare neurological disorder

Federal health officials are looking into "around 100 preliminary reports" of a rare but potentially serious neurological problem in people who have received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccination. In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency and the Food and Drug Administration are monitoring the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy