The Peloton Instructor Who Gives Her Eyes an Ice Bath Every Morning
At the age of 9, Ally Love knew she would one day be an athlete. It was a realization brought on after a near-fatal accident left her with a broken femur. She told Women’s Health in 2020, “I was losing a lot of blood. I couldn’t have surgery right away because the pin that the doctors needed had to be special-made in China and shipped. Meanwhile, I was lying in bed with a weight at the end of my ankle, separating my bone so that it wouldn’t heal.” Then, after successful surgery, the doctors told her that she would never be a runner and would likely develop arthritis by the time she was 15 years old.www.thecut.com