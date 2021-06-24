Charles Ajootian: Racist laws were abolished in name only in the U.S.

I wish the causes and the cures for our racial divide could be articulated in 500 words or less, but that cannot be done. As the conservatives acknowledge, it used to be simpler, in the '50s, '60s and '70s. But the fact that race relations are more complex now is the very reason that we need to study critical race theory. Back then there were a great many overtly racist people. So we convicted the killers and abolished racist laws. But now things are complicated. Instead of saying Blacks can’t vote, conservative legislatures make it difficult for Blacks to vote and easy for whites to vote. Instead of slavery or convict leasing, we now have mass incarceration, which allows white Americans to benefit financially off of incarcerated Black bodies. Instead of overt racist laws, we have red-lining that harms Black home owners. Instead of laws that say “Blacks cannot enter here”, we have a society where qualified Black Americans are routinely turned down for loans and jobs. In the U.S. a black person has to be “better than” the white to be “equal to” the white.