Soulwax remix Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” for Pride 2021

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester's 1978 disco classic has been remixed by Belgian duo Soulwax in celebration of Pride 2021. “Unlike other remixes where we usually replace most of the elements and make something radically different based around the vocal, we made this remix using only the parts we found on the original multitrack that we were so kindly given by the Sylvester estate,” say Soulwax, who have dubbed their version the "Soulwax For Despacio Remix."

