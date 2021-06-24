Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NFL Will Allow Alternate Helmets For Throwbacks in 2022, Which Opens Some Doors for the Bears

bleachernation.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting league approval for anything in the NFL seems like the most tedious task known to man. Simply put, there’s so much red tape, “T’s” that need to be crossed, and “I’s” that must be dotted to get even the most mundane asks pushed through. Which is why the league green-lighting what would otherwise be a blip on our radar regarding helmets for throwback uniforms is a big friggin’ deal:

www.bleachernation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Broncos#American Football#Bucs#Eagles#Patriots#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Cleveland Browns and NFL's Alternate Helmets in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the NFL has loosened its rules on restrictive uniform policies with expanded uniform numbers, they have also allowed their teams to go with alternate helmets for the first time in quite a while. Per the NFL's website: "The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Justin Fields & Roquan Smith + Allen Robinson Extension? | Q&A

Chicago Bears rumors have not stopped hyping up Justin Fields entering the 2021 NFL season - when will he get his first shot? This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! For cereal that’s good and good for you, SAVE $5 on your order at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Who will be better in 2021: Justin Fields, Kellen Mond or Trey Lance? Allen Robinson contract extension talks have been a hot topic last season and will carry over into next year. Today’s Bears mailbag also focuses on Tarik Cohen comeback rumors and Roquan Smith. PLUS, who’s more on the hot seat: Matt Nagy or Ryan Pace?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Crucial Preseason Looms For Texans WR Coutee

The Houston Texans' front office has shown that barring perhaps one or two standouts, not a single player on their current roster is impervious from being dropped. And one player who will have to really show up this summer or potentially run out of chances in Houston is Keke Coutee.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Can you guess which games 49ers will wear 1994 red-jersey throwbacks?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers' will wear all-red throwback jerseys in four home games and all-whites in two others, they announced at Wednesday's State of the Franchise online show. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Some Bears Are More Indispensable

Losing a certain player or two might mean looking ahead to the next season for some teams. The Green Bay Packers are a prime example. If Aaron Rodgers fails to show for training camp, the rest of the team will carry on but their offense will be set back. All reports from minicamp and OTAs without Rodgers point to Jordan Love struggling, and a running game and defense can only carry a team so far. The Packers did have a top-10 defense last year but their coordinator is now on the Bears staff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy