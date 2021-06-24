The NFL Will Allow Alternate Helmets For Throwbacks in 2022, Which Opens Some Doors for the Bears
Getting league approval for anything in the NFL seems like the most tedious task known to man. Simply put, there’s so much red tape, “T’s” that need to be crossed, and “I’s” that must be dotted to get even the most mundane asks pushed through. Which is why the league green-lighting what would otherwise be a blip on our radar regarding helmets for throwback uniforms is a big friggin’ deal:www.bleachernation.com