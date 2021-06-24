Cancel
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop daily limit to lowest since late March

Agriculture Online
 18 days ago

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures tumbled to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday with rising supplies pressuring the market, traders said. CME July hogs settled down the 4.5-cent daily trading limit at 100.025 cents per pound. That was the lowest for the front-month...

#Livestock#Futures Market#U S Agriculture#Reuters#Cme July#Packers
