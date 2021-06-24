Arcade-Style Action Figures
Akedo describes itself as the "first brand to combine realistic battling action figures at a micro-collectible scale" and the launch of these toys is being supported by an all-new animated series. The Ultimate Arcade Warriors from Moose Toys bring the excitement of arcade fighting into toys that are ready for action. Players move characters back and forth in their controllers and as they become more advanced, kids will get better at delivering or avoiding the action-ending "split-strike blow."www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0