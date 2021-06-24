Arcade-Style Action Figures

Hasbro has revealed a brand new addition to their growing Takara Tomy Transformers figure line with the return of Megatron. For Transformers fans who are curious about the Takara Tomy line, it gives collectors popular figures from their Studio Series and War for Cybertron lines but with original Japanese deco and sculpt. Imported directly from Japan, Megatron returns featuring his appearance as seen in the in popular Micheal Bay Transformers Trilogy. Megatron will have movie accurate detail and high amounts of articulation with articulated ankles, feet, torso, and fingers. The Deception Leader will transform into his jet mode as in in the Transformers film and will come equipped with his flailing weapon accessory. The Transformers Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-03 Megatron is priced at $52.99 and set to release in late February 2022. Pre-orders are already live with Hasbro and can be found located right here.