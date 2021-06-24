Cancel
Rock Music

Sonic Youth release new ‘handmade’ edition of ‘Smart Bar • Chicago 1985′ double live LP

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Youth have released a new edition of their Smart Bar • Chicago 1985 live album as an exclusive on their Bandcamp. It's a handmade "bootleg-style" double vinyl set, that's hand-numbered with a double-sided newsprint style fold-over cover that doubles as a poster if you flip the cover over. The poster and artwork were designed by Bill Mooney of Tannis Root, and it's pressed in a variety of colored vinyl. This special edition is limited to 1000 double vinyl copies.

