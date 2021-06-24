Plant-Based Bubble Wrap Sneakers
The nat-2 Reduceusecycle Line gives new life to discarded plastic materials and offers sustainable styles like the Sleek Low bubble wrap sneaker. The new style from the vegan shoe brand is genuinely made with recycled bubble wrap and it was created thanks to the brand's work with Israeli textile innovator Remeant. Remeant is a material that's made from single-use plastic and it creates quality footwear that's lightweight yet durable, waterproof and easy to clean.www.trendhunter.com