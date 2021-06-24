Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Plant-Based Bubble Wrap Sneakers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nat-2 Reduceusecycle Line gives new life to discarded plastic materials and offers sustainable styles like the Sleek Low bubble wrap sneaker. The new style from the vegan shoe brand is genuinely made with recycled bubble wrap and it was created thanks to the brand's work with Israeli textile innovator Remeant. Remeant is a material that's made from single-use plastic and it creates quality footwear that's lightweight yet durable, waterproof and easy to clean.

www.trendhunter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Design#Plant#Bubble Wrap#Vegan#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

10 LGBTQ-Owned Plant-Based Restaurants and Food Companies

As Pride Month comes to an end, our support for queer and trans-owned businesses should not. Rather than buying into the rainbow capitalism of large corporations, give your support to some of these amazing LGBTQ-owned and operated vegan restaurants and food companies throughout the US. This list features everything from donut trucks to pop-up taco shops! Check it out:
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based QSR Expansions

Odd Burger, formerly known as Globally Local, is a Canadian vegan fast-food chain renowned for its delicious food available at accessible prices. The chain recently announced it has engaged real estate firm Retail by MONA to find a new location for a Manhattan flagship restaurant. Just like Odd Burger's Canadian locations, the New York location will boast a compact smart kitchen, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions.
Beach Haven, NJthesandpaper.net

Range of Plant-Based Options Grows This Season

Along with Living on the Veg’s two fully vegan locations, a lot of eateries in the area have been offering plant-based options, from favorite sandwich shops to high-end restaurants, part of a larger trend of many Americans eating less meat, whether for the health of the planet or for their own health.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Cooking Products

The Coconut Collaborative dairy-free crème fraîche is a premium plant-based finishing for consumers looking to enhance their favorite recipes without the need for traditional dairy based option. The product is reported to have a mild and creamy flavor profile, and is perfect for use in a range of dips, soups, pasta sauces and even baked goods. The product is made with live cultures and maintains a gluten-free recipe as well.
RecipesOne Green Planet

12 Plant-Based Cauliflower Wing Recipes!

Who said cauliflower had to be boring? With these simple and creative cauliflower wings recipes, it will quickly become your newest obsession. Cauliflower is often praised for its health benefits and versatility, and is popping up in a ton of special diet communities, from vegan to paleo. It’s so great because it can be used instead of dairy in creamy sauces, and instead of chicken in these wings recipes. The absolute best thing about cauliflower wings is that you can coat them in whatever sauce you want, so they can be different all the time. Fun, right?
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Vegano Launches Online Plant-Based Marketplace

Canadian tech startup Vegano, which started out as a vegan meal kit delivery service, has now launched a fully integrated vegan marketplace, which combines the product selection of a boutique vegan grocer with a seamless e-commerce shopping experience. The marketplace features more than 500 products from such well-known plant-based brands as Bob’s Red Mill, Earth’s Own and The Very Good Butchers, with plans to increase the number of products to 10,000 by the end of this year.
Food & Drinkswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Plant-Based Snacker Lays Down Its Chips

Peatos, the punchy challenger snack brand that’s taken direct aim at category giants with “clean” alternatives made of pea protein and natural ingredients, now wants a bite at the tortilla chip market. Los Angeles-based parent company Snack It Forward said this week it was releasing three styles of tortilla-style chips...
Food & Drinkswxerfm.com

Wendy’s Joins The Plant-Based Trend

The popular fast-food chain joins other restaurants such as Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and White Castle with the release of a new plant-based Spicy Black Bean Burger in select restaurants across the country. The vegan burger was released earlier this week topped with tomatoes, sliced onions, lettuce, jalapenos, and the option of pepper jack cheese and spicy chipotle sauce.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How This Plant-Based Duo Is Building Their Profitable Business

When thinking of starting a new business, is a digital based business the best way to go? How can you monetize a digital based business, and what do you need to know? Alex Caspero and Whitney English, cofounders of Plant-Based Juniors, have become experts in the space with their joint venture.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Powdered Milks

Laird Superfood's Aloha OatMac is a plant-powered powdered milk made with oat milk and macadamia nut milk, and it can be found in original and unsweetened varieties to enhance beverages. The Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk is made with a multi-mineral complex by the name of aquamin, which comes from calcified sea algae and is a source of trace minerals.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Bread Loaves

The Burgen Sprouted Grains bread range is being expanded by the brand to provide consumers with more options to incorporate into their daily diet. The bread will now come in the Oat & Quinoa and Soya & Linseed varieties, which are both packed with fiber along with protein and vitamins B12 and D. Each of the loaves come in at 575-grams and are available for purchase from Nisa at a price point of £1.50 each.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Posh Plant-Based Eyewear

The Forever Wires modular eyewear is a high-quality accessory for wearers looking to incorporate a functional yet fashionable option into their wardrobe. The eyewear is characterized by its zero-waste design that is also plant-based and lightweight, while also featuring no screws and maintaining a genderless aesthetic to make it applicable for a wide range of wearers. The 3D-printed eyewear will accommodate users switching out the lenses with one of more than 40 styles to choose from to maximize their appeal and versatility.
LifestyleThe Takeout

Can humans be hypnotized into a plant-based lifestyle?

As a person with undeniable control issues, I find hypnosis very scary. If you can believe The Manchurian Candidate, hypnosis can easily turn you into a political assassin, which seems like a stressful way to make a living. Of course, hypnosis also has benefits; it’s has been shown to help some people quit smoking, for example. And now a plant-based start-up is hoping to use the power of the pendulum to protect the planet—by helping consumers quit meat for good.
Recipesbiltmorebeacon.com

Get Grilling With Delicious Plant-Based Sides

Grilling gives summertime a special meaning, especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes, too. This summer consider adding a...
DietsHouston Chronicle

Plant-based or low-fat: Which is the better diet?

Q: I’ve have been diagnosed with mild atherosclerosis, and my doctor says I have to improve my diet. Is it more important to eat a low-fat diet or a plant-based one?. A: We’re glad you’re interested in taking steps to reverse your developing cardiovascular disease. We can outline the pros of each approach for you to discuss with your doctor.
Washington, DCWJLA

Fire up the grill! Plant-based burgers for Fourth of July

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — We're counting down to Fourth of July weekend, when millions of people will fire up the grill to celebrate with family and friends. While burgers are a summer staple, how about adding an extra serving of veggies to your bun? Kristin Kirkpatrick, registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic, whipped up a meatless option to add to your menu.
Lifestylerocket-courier.com

Celebrate July 4th with Plant-Based Diet

The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S....
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Creamy Plant-Based Milk Alternatives

The Rice Dream Blends with Quinoa is a plant-based dairy alternative that combines rice and quinoa in a creamy milk-like beverage. The dairy-free drink has a rich, nutty flavor that results from the grains used in its production. The Rice Dream Blends beverage is low in fat and high in calcium which makes it ideal as a milk replacement. Alongside these benefits, the beverage is packed with vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, E, B12, and D which add an extra healthy kick.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

The flavour challenge of plant-based

The plant-based market may be booming, but challenges in terms of matching their meat counterparts may leave innovators feeling at a loss. Sound familiar? Here’s what to do…. The European plant-based market is expected to reach a value of €18.3 billon by 2023, so it’s certainly a worthwhile investment…if you...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Weekly Meal Plan: Vibrantly Colored Plant-Based Meals for Summer

The best thing about eating a wide variety of plants is the color. Now, you can definitely grab fruits and veggies in their natural form and munch on them that way, but using other methods to add a pop of color to a dish can be show-stopping and might have your loved ones wondering how you accomplished such colorful food. These meals are ones that add that pop of color using natural food dyes such as turmeric, spirulina, matcha, and beetroot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy