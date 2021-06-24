Plant-Based Bubble Wrap Sneakers

Who said cauliflower had to be boring? With these simple and creative cauliflower wings recipes, it will quickly become your newest obsession. Cauliflower is often praised for its health benefits and versatility, and is popping up in a ton of special diet communities, from vegan to paleo. It’s so great because it can be used instead of dairy in creamy sauces, and instead of chicken in these wings recipes. The absolute best thing about cauliflower wings is that you can coat them in whatever sauce you want, so they can be different all the time. Fun, right?