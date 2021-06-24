Free HIV testing available June 28

Sedgwick County’s health department is offering free HIV tests Monday, June 28, as part of National HIV Testing Day. People between ages 13 and 64 are being advised to get at least one HIV test at some point, as 1 in 7 HIV positive people may not even know they have the virus. Health leaders say HIV can be hard to detect without proper testing, and those at higher risk of getting HIV should be tested at least once a year. The earlier HIV is detected, the more effective treatments can be.