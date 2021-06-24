Argentine soy harvest concludes on target at 43.5 mln tonnes -exchange

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 6 cents per bushel * Most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract inched lower overnight after the U.S. Department of Agriculture left crop conditions unchanged for drought-stricken spring wheat in its Monday afternoon report, while winter wheat harvest progress is slightly behind analyst predictions. * CBOT's most active soft red winter wheat contract climbed above its 200-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * As of Sunday July 11, the U.S. spring wheat crop was 16% good-to-excellent, the USDA said in its Monday afternoon report, unchanged from last week and in line with analyst expectations. * U.S. winter wheat was 59% harvested, the agency said, 1 point lower than analyst expectations. * Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy on Tuesday said it has downgraded its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 2.3 million tonnes to 82.3 million tonnes after lower than expected yields at the start of harvesting. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6 cents lower at $6.34-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last fell 6-3/4 cents to $6.08-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4-3/4 cents to $8.62 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 9 cents per bushel * Most active corn futures contract firmed despite near-term forecasts for rain across much of the corn belt, as extended forecasts point to a return to hot, dry weather, analysts said. * CBOT's most active corn contract climbed above its 200-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 65% good-to-excellent Monday afternoon by the USDA, in line with analyst expectations and one point higher than a week earlier. * CBOT December corn last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $5.36-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 9 cents per bushel * Soybeans gained overnight on extended forecasts calling for hot, dry weather during a key development phase for the crop, while the USDA reported crop conditions below analyst expectations. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed above its 20-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. Soybean crop was 59% good-to-excellent, the USDA said, unchanged from last week and one point below analyst expectations. * China's soybean imports in June rose 11.6% from May, customs data showed, continuing the trend of resurgent demand in the world's top buyer as it strives to meet meal demand for its burgeoning hog herds. * South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase around 7,600 tonnes of non-GMO soybeans, European traders said. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 8-3/4 cents higher at $13.59 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)