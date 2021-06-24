Cancel
Argentine soy harvest concludes on target at 43.5 mln tonnes -exchange

 19 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 soy harvest has concluded at an estimated 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, 10% lower than the 2019/20 crop but in line with forecasts issued earlier in the season by exchange analysts. The average yield of the...

