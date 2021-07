This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. The first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are freshly arrived and ready for your compatible iPhone or iPad (there's also a list at the bottom of this post). Apart from the hardware, all you need is a willingness to live with software that may not work 100% of the time -- no special account necessary, unlike with the iOS 15 developer beta. This public beta means you're free to tinker with the iOS 15 preview to your heart's content.