Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Cat, Deere stocks jump as Biden infrastructure deal buoys demand outlook

Posted by 
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Caterpillar Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and steelmakers surged as President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $579 billion infrastructure deal buoyed the outlook for U.S. demand.

www.chicagobusiness.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Stocks#Bloomberg#Caterpillar Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cats
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden wages war on anticompetitive "moats"

Three weeks after naming Lina Khan to FTC chair, President Joe Biden has made her pro-competition philosophy the centerpiece of a sweeping executive order. Why it matters: Biden is promulgating Khan's vision of anticompetitive behavior across "more than a dozen" different agencies. The order does not have the force of law; instead, it has the force of narrative.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Joe Biden Places A Bull’s Eye On ‘Big Rail,’ Reveals Epic Economic Confusion In the Process

“Your margin is my opportunity.” – Jeff Bezos. In a speech given at the Cato Institute many years ago, FedEx founder Fred Smith noted a seeming oddity about the global movement of goods and services. While the value of the latter had soared in modern times to reflect the massive expansion of global trade born of broad economic liberalization, the weight of goods shipped continued to plummet. Smith’s observation was fascinating and unsurprising at the same time.
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Economy 2021: Jerome Powell To Explain Fed's Thoughts On Employment, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the central bank’s semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy in hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell will offer the Fed's opinions about employment, inflation and interest rates. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Which Biden priorities are not included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal?

The bipartisan infrastructure deal that the White House and lawmakers struck last week includes $579 billion in new spending to rebuild roads and bridges, improve public transit systems and invest in broadband infrastructure, according to the White House. The agreement is a quarter of President Biden’s initial $2.65 trillion American Jobs Plan, which included several Democratic priorities not traditionally considered part of core U.S. infrastructure.
Wisconsin StateCNBC

Biden takes his bipartisan infrastructure deal road show to Wisconsin

President Joe Biden traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework that he agreed to last week. Biden zeroed in on exactly how the plan would benefit residents of Wisconsin, such as providing high-speed broadband to the more than 80,000 students who don't have it.
POTUSPOLITICO

Biden's competition order ramps up tech antitrust tensions

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow down 0.46%, S&P off 0.25%, Nasdaq up 0.20%. July 12 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Advances As Inflation, Powell's Testimony In Focus

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony for more clues on the timeline for tapering asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Powell’s testimony on Wednesday will help gauge...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise as Dow finishes just shy of 35,000-point perch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. equities advanced on Monday with the 30-stock index ending just shy of the 35,000-point threshold, as investors awaited earnings reports and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,996.18. The S&P 500 added 15.08 points, or...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

Global stocks rose Monday, with Wall Street hitting new records as investors waited for corporate results and economic data later in the week. All three major US indices ended at records, reflecting how optimism over the economic recovery has offset worries about inflation and the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Dow finished just shy of 35,000 points.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Haiti leaders need to come together

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Haiti’s leaders need to come together after the July 7 assassination of their president and that the United States stands ready to provide assistance. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
RetailRegister Citizen

This Week: Delta earns, industrial production, retail sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Delta Air Lines reports its second-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street expects the company narrowed its loss in the April-June quarter from a year earlier as its revenue increased. The airline said this spring that it could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel demand continues. Several airlines have reported that bookings began to pick up in February as the coronavirus vaccine distribution ramped up and pandemic-related restrictions have eased.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Modestly Higher Amid Light Trading

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages all reached new record closing highs. The major averages all close in positive territory. The Dow climbed 126.02...
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:30...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy