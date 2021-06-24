Minnesota looking into broader remote coverage of courts

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The state of Minnesota is looking into expanding remote coverage of court proceedings, after a test run of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In asking a committee to study the issue, the state Supreme Court noted Thursday that remote technology and livestreaming in the last year “provided increased transparency and accessibility at a time when physical access to court facilities was limited” because of the coronavirus. Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea says the time is right to consider broader access to proceedings.

