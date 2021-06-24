Cancel
Idaho State

Does Idaho Have A Flat Tire Problem?

By Kevin Miller
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears the record amount of construction could be the cause of a record amount of vehicles getting flat tires in the Treasure Valley. Tire dealers in our area tell us that they can't keep up with demand. Most flats are from nails that we see many due to the...

KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

