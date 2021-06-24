This Lavish Rental in Star Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Gone Back to Titanic

A museum exhibit will let you feel what it was like to be on board The Titanic before it sank, and you'll even get a boarding pass that includes a real passenger's story. I made the mistake one summer of planning too many fun things with the kids right out of the gate the minute school ended. We went on three hikes, went bowling, went to the water park, and had four Nintendo Switch tournaments at home all in the first three days! That set the bar way too high and it made the rest of the summer feel blah like we were on the backside of the peak slowly sliding down and we'd arrive at the bottom right about the time school started. SO, as a parent who is always trying to learn better ways to do things, now I set the bar super low at the beginning of the summer and let them sleep in and hit the screens as much as possible early on, so they'll be bored of that by mid-summer and ready to hit the ground running. Here we are, and it's perfect timing. Let's hit the museum.