Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear issues Name, Image, Likeness order for Kentucky student-athletes

By Mrs. Tyler Thompson
kentuckysportsradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs first reported by KSR this morning, Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order requiring all colleges in Kentucky to allow student-athletes to make money based on their name, image, and likeness. The order will go into effect July 1, adding Kentucky to the list of states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas) with laws set to start next week undercutting the existing NCAA rules to allow student-athletes to make money off sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.

kentuckysportsradio.com
