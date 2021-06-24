Gov. Beshear issues Name, Image, Likeness order for Kentucky student-athletes

BJ EDWARDS (COMMITTED) Edwards has long been one of the biggest names on Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting board and became the program's first commitment in the class on July 1. The highly touted point guard keeps climbing in the ratings, now ranked No. 68 in the 247Sports ratings following a standout junior season. Edwards is the No. 11 point guard in the class and is the No. 4 in-state prospect. He took official visits to Wake Forest and Florida before committing to the Vols. He was on his official visit at Tennessee June 27-29 alongside four-star forward Dillon Mitchell.