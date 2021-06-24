LARA removes all bodies from unregistered Ypsilanti crematory

Weeks following a raid at an unregisterd Ypsilanti crematory, the state has completed removing all bodies from the location.

On June 3, the state and law enforcement raided Tri-County Cremation Services which has been linked to controversial former funeral director O'Neil Swanson II, who has a history of licensing problems with the state, as previously reported by the 7 Investigators .

The state revoked O'Neil's mortuary sciences license back in 2018 after they found decomposing bodies at his Flint funeral home. That means he’s not eligible to hold a controlling interest in a cemetery or crematory. But state officials say he purchased Tri-County crematory in March of 2020.

On June 24, the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs or LARA, announced that all bodies inside of Tri-County Cremation have now been either cremated or removed from the location.

"This was no small feat and involved the cooperation and participation of multiple licensed funeral establishments, county medical examiners, and the State Vital Records Office, all coordinated by LARA with the assistance of the Department of Attorney General, in a matter of days," a release states.

On June 11, O'Neil, and Dianne E. Swanson, who was also listed as an owner of the crematory, were ordered by Ingham County Circuit Court to stop violating a cease and desist order, which was issued by LARA on June 4.