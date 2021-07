When it comes to grilled cheese, the classic sandwich can be anything but boring if you get creative enough. From adding toppings to the outside of the sandwich for extra flavor to turning the whole grilled cheese into a topping itself, there are a variety of way to keep it interesting. However, when you're exhausted from a busy day, even the idea of making this iconic entree can seem like a chore. Luckily, Costco just rolled out a frozen option that can take all of the brain power, energy, and mess out of making the simple meal.