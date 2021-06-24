Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Police investigate armed robbery

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 18 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the US Bank located at 855 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police report the victims were at the ATM drive-thru when a male suspect approached their vehicle, brandished a weapon and demanded their belongings. The suspect then walked away from the bank, headed westbound toward Wilson Avenue.

It's believed the suspect was the passenger in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100, reference LI# 21-P13581.

