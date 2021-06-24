Excessive Heat Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Sun Valley Region; Upper Snake River Plain; Wood River Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions probable. Expect daytime temperatures in lower elevations to climb into the 100s, and mid to upper 90s in higher elevations. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in many areas. Record highs for June are expected to break, and all time record highs may be threatened. Streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. * WHERE...A great portion of Southeast Idaho including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the forecast daily highs may fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.