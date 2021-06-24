Cancel
Doniphan County, KS

Former Doniphan County (KS) sheriff's deputy arrested

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 18 days ago
A 33-year-old former Kansas sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple incidents over the course of four years.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents took Nathaniel Keller, of Troy, into custody after conducting a search warrant at a residence in Troy, according to a news release.

Keller, a sheriff's deputy in Doniphan County, was arrested for “rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021,” the release stated.

Formal charges have yet to be filed.

There is no additional information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

