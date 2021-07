To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg need not puzzle over the growing amateurization of American politics. It’s far from “just nuts.”. A 2014 study by Princeton and Northwestern political scientists showed that the average American citizen has virtually no influence on U.S. government policy. This was not news to the citizenry, and it helps explain why someone with no experience in politics can get a leg up as a candidate for high office. As long as experienced politicians respond to moneyed interests as their only real constituency, an inexperienced outsider can reasonably seem like a preferred alternative.