NFL

Husker recruiting blast from the past: Finding a hidden gem in South Carolina

By Brian Christopherson
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm a sucker for old recruiting tales, those behind-the-scenes happenings that sometimes don't get revealed until decades after a particular player was lost or gained. An adventure I'd like to take on more often going forward is retelling some of these old wins and losses in Husker recruiting. That idea was cemented in my head while listening to longtime Husker staffer Ron Brown talk to a crowd in Broken Bow about one particular recruitment when he had just started off on Tom Osborne's staff in the late 80s.

