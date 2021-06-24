Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Shoshone, Lava Beds EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions probable. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s by Monday, with triple digit heat expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Record highs for June are expected to break, and all time record highs may be threatened. Streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. * WHERE...Shoshone Lava Beds and Eastern Magic Valley. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the forecast daily highs may fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.