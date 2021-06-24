Cancel
Lyon County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon, Mineral by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Mineral FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
