Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-11 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND SOUTHEASTERN DONA ANA COUNTIES At 713 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of NMSU Main Campus to 6 miles southeast of Talavera to 10 miles southwest of Orogrande, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. Near zero visibilities have been reported around Las Cruces ahead of the rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chaparral, Las Cruces, Vado, Anthony, White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Berino, Mesilla, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, Fairacres, McGregor Range Base, Talavera, La Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, East Mesa and San Pablo. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 138 and 162. Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 154. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 19. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH