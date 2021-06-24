Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitewood, or 6 miles west of Sturgis, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southeastern Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Whitewood, Saint Onge, Bear Butte State Park, Fort Meade, Apple Springs and northern Spearfish Canyon. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 13 and 39.