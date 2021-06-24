Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WEST CENTRAL MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitewood, or 6 miles west of Sturgis, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southeastern Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Whitewood, Saint Onge, Bear Butte State Park, Fort Meade, Apple Springs and northern Spearfish Canyon. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 13 and 39.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Deadwood, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Black Hills#Bear Butte State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy