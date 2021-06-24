Biden administration extends eviction moratorium through July 31

The Biden administration on Thursday moved to halt renters from being evicted from their homes by extending the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) eviction moratorium to July 31 and via a series of other actions designed to slow evictions.

First instituted in September 2020 in response to predictions of a massive number of evictions as people lost income amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued an extension of the moratorium on evictions through July 31.

The moratorium was initially set to expire on June 30, and the CDC announcement specified that the moratorium will not be extended again.

The administration is also extending a moratorium on foreclosures for federally-backed mortgages through July 31, as well, according to a White House fact sheet.

Other actions officials are taking include encouraging state courts to take advantage of “anti-eviction diversion practices that will benefit families, tenants, landlords, and the courts themselves.” Federal resources, including COVID-19 relief funds and money from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program, will be made available to help people keep a roof over their heads.

The White House also is aiming to “accelerate and broaden state and local delivery of ERA funding.” To accomplish this goal, the federal government will take a series of actions, including encouraging courts, at-risk families and landlords to work together to prevent evictions and homelessness. They will also make people already homeless and not paying rent eligible for ERA funds to pay such expenses as relocation costs and security deposits for a new apartment.

As a part of the White House push, federal officials will ensure strict compliance with the Fair Housing Act while conducting “a whole-of-government effort to raise awareness about emergency rental assistance.”

The National Low Income Housing Coalition reported last month that more than six million renters were at risk of being evicted because they had fallen behind in their rental payments.