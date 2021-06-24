Cancel
West Sacramento, CA

Shareholders of SPAC approve Origin Materials merger

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 18 days ago
Shareholders of Artius Acquisition Inc. have approved its merger with Origin Materials, the West Sacramento company that makes zero-carbon plastic, turning Origin into a publicly traded company.

