Phillies All-Star Game Jersey’s Unveiled

By Mike Gill
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Major League Baseball All-Star game will be played in Colorado next month. Major League Baseball released the jerseys and hats of each team for the upcoming mid-summer classic. Typically players would wear these jersey's during the Home Run Derby and the on-field events leading up to the game. However, per Sportslogos.net, these are the jerseys will be worn during the actual All-Star Game, bringing the a close the tradition of each player wearing their own team's jersey.

