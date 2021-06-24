CoachHub Named "Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that CoachHub, the leading digital coaching platform, has been selected as winner of the “Overall HR Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program.www.sfgate.com