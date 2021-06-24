Heilind Electronics Expands Sensor Offering with Sensata-Cynergy3 Temperature Sensors

A patch antenna sensor with T-shaped slots operating at 2.378 GHz was developed and investigated for wireless ice and frost detection applications. Detection was performed by monitoring the resonant amplitude and resonant frequency of the transmission coefficient between the antenna sensor and a wide band receiver. This sensor was capable of distinguishing between frost, ice, and water with total shifts in resonant frequency of 32 MHz and 36 MHz in the presence of frost and ice, respectively, when compared to the bare sensor. Additionally, the antenna was sensitive to both ice thickness and the surface area covered in ice displaying resonant frequency shifts of 2 MHz and 8 MHz respectively between 80 and 160 μL of ice. By fitting an exponential function to the recorded data, the freezing rate was also extracted. The analysis within this work distinguishes the antenna sensor as a highly accurate and robust method for wireless ice accretion detection and monitoring. This technology has applications in a variety of industries including the energy sector for detection of ice on wind turbines and power lines.