Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban coronavirus vaccine

By Syndicated Content
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela received its first shipment of doses of leftist ally Cuba’s Abdala coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the South American country’s vice president said, while slamming wealthy countries for “sabotaging” the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. Authorities did not specify how many doses had arrived from Cuba, but did say...

