Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

All big banks pass latest Federal Reserve 'stress tests'

By KEN SWEET
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUMvj_0aeRA8DP00

NEW YORK — (AP) — All 23 of the nation's biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results from its latest “stress tests," giving the banks the green light to resume paying out dividends to investors and buying back stock.

The Fed also said it would remove all of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions they put on the industry last year, following the results of the tests.

The Dodd-Frank Act passed after the 2008 financial crisis requires the nation's biggest, most complicated banks to undergo a set of tests to see how well their balance sheets would hold up against a severe economic meltdown like that seen in the Great Recession. The tests vary from year to year, but generally involve the Fed testing to see how much in losses the banking industry would take if unemployment were to skyrocket and economic activity were to severely contract.

Due to the economic damage caused by the pandemic, the Fed did two stress tests of the banking system last year, trying to simulate the impact a long-lasting economic downturn and pandemic would have on the nation's banking system. The Fed’s worst case scenario last year, a double-dip recession, would have caused roughly a quarter of all the biggest banks to breach their minimum capital requirements.

As a safety measure during the pandemic, the Fed put in place restrictions on the banks to pay out dividends and buy back shares.

This year's harshest test, known as the “severely adverse scenario,” involved a hypothetical global recession lasting from late 2020 to September 2022, causing the U.S. economy to contract 4%. Unemployment would jump to 10.75%, and stock prices would fall 55%.

Under these parameters, the nation's 23 largest banks would collectively lose more than $470 billion. While the average tier-one capital ratio of these banks would fall to 10.6% from an average level of 13%, that would still be more than double what is required under the Dodd-Frank Act.

“Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has run three stress tests with several different hypothetical recessions and all have confirmed that the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery,” said Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles.

Freed from the Fed's restrictions, banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and others are expected to announce plans to pay back investors in the coming days. Bank stocks have risen sharply this year as the U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic and investors have increasingly bet on these large institutions hiking up their dividends or buying back more shares.

The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks is up 27.9% this year, more than double the gains for the S&P 500 index.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
58K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Stress#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Kbw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Politicskvie.org

"The Power of the Fed" - Preview

When COVID struck, the Federal Reserve stepped in to try to avert economic crisis. As the country’s central bank continues to pump billions of dollars into the financial system daily, who is benefitting and at what cost?
Businessnewsbrig.com

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.
BusinessHousing Wire

For housing, look at bonds over MBS or federal debt

This is the first time I am writing about mortgage backed securities (MBS) because I hardly ever consider this aspect of the housing ecosystem in my work. But since now even Federal Reserve members are discussing the pros and cons of MBS, this is a good time to give you my take.
BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

The Federal Reserve system is the foundation of the U.S. banking system, but it seems mysterious to people who don't work in banking or finance. Essentially, it is the bank for banks.  The Economy...
Congress & Courtswallstreetonparade.com

Frontline Investigates the Federal Reserve: Is It a Captured Regulator that’s Wrecking the U.S. Economy with Asset Bubbles?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take his seat before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at noon and before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. Some embarrassing questions may come up for Powell based on an investigative report on the Fed that’s airing earlier in the week.
Economybitcoinist.com

World Bank, IMF Advocate For CBDC Adoption At G20

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank argued for the cross-border benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC), claiming that projects like the United States’ digital dollar would aid global development. World Bank And IMF Support CBDC. Together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the...
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fed says vaccinations have aided strong economic progress

The Federal Reserve said the widening COVID-19 vaccination program has helped the U.S. economy stage a robust rebound, while pledging that monetary policy will continue to provide “powerful support.”. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has dropped back as the calendar moved into mid-July on the back of declining Fed rate hike expectations and collapsing US Treasury yields. And even though another hot inflation report is anticipated, markets are actually becoming less convinced that the Fed will hike interest rates anytime soon; action will be constrained to tapering off asset purchases.
U.S. Politicsleadertimes.com

Federal Reserve pledges ‘powerful support’ for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it plans to maintain that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year’s severe recession. […]
Businesskdal610.com

China cuts reserve requirement ratio for all banks

LONDON (Reuters) – China has cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 bps, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. Below are analysts’ views on the move:. MANIK NARAIN, HEAD OF...
Worldspglobal.com

Indian banks' stress test results; Hong Kong eases IPO rules

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of banking news stories and more published throughout the week. Please note that some entries may have links to third-party sources that require a subscription. IPOs, deals and more. * One97 Communications Ltd. which operates India's Paytm, is set to file a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ANALYST VIEW -China cuts reserve requirement ratio for all banks

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - China has cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 bps, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. Below are analysts’ views on the move:. MANIK NARAIN,...
EconomyStreet.Com

Why The Federal Reserve is Fearful of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

It's not surprising that the powers are a bit jittery around the new digital asset technology. As the benefits of the new technologies become clear and financial inclusion increases, the ship will have sailed for the Federal Reserve to get fully on board with the new frontier of investing and consumerism.
Economybeincrypto.com

CBDC Being Considered by Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has begun a consultation for revamping its cash and currency system, and this includes reviewing a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC). New Zealand’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, published a notice on July 7, stating that it had begun consultation...

Comments / 1

Community Policy