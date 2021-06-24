Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

StageWood Consortium, Inc. Qualified by SEC for Reg A+ Funding

By PRWeb
SFGate
 18 days ago

Miami-based tech startup qualified in record time to begin acquiring investors. On June 18, StageWood Consortium, Inc., an entertainment technology company based in Miami, FL, was qualified by the Securities Exchange Commission for Tier 2 Reg A+ funding. In a record time of four days, StageWood is now allowed to fund up to $75 million through 15 million common shares, offering affordable entry for all levels of investors.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Reg#Consortium#Startup#Sec#Vip#Stagewoods#Stagewood Consortium Inc#Tyket Fanatyks#Tykcoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Grayscale large crypto fund is now SEC registered

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is now registered with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Accredited investors who purchased shares in the fund’s private placement now have the opportunity to liquidate after six months. Grayscale has voluntarily filed three additional registrations for its altcoin trusts and they are currently under...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 177,530 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Grayscale's main crypto fund becomes an SEC-reporting company

Digital asset manager Grayscale Investment's digital large cap fund has become an SEC-reporting company, according to a statement today. The digital large cap fund represents a weighted group of some of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The majority of its holdings are in bitcoin and ether, comprising just shy of 93%. The remaining holdings are in cardano — which was added earlier this month — along with bitcoin cash, litecoin and chainlink.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Purchases 121,640 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 121,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,141,842.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Irvine, CASFGate

e-PlanSoft™ Granted SOC2 Certification: Leading Cloud-based Electronic Plan Review Company Certified at Top-Level Security Compliance

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Leading cloud-based electronic plan review developer e-PlanSoft™ today announced that it has achieved SOC2 certification for reporting. SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk. The certification is granted to those organizations that have proven to adhere to a highly stringent set of policies, procedures, and systems controls across multiple categories called Trust Services Criteria.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

244,929 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 244,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.
Technologyfa-mag.com

Kitces Tells SEC To Adapt Its Regs To Technology

The SEC needs to adapt and close gaps in its regulations as the retail advice industry becomes more reliant on technology to serve clients, Michael Kitces, co-founder of XY Planning Network, told the agency Wednesday. With the massive growth of technology and with fee-based advisors using the same technology platforms...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Angeles Equity Buys Xanitos, Boosts Environmental Services Portfolio

Santa Monica-based Angeles Equity Partners has acquired Xanitos Inc., a provider of outsourced environmental services to hospitals and other acute care facilities. The purchase could pit Xanitos against another private equity firm bankrolling a rival outsource company with ties to Xanitos’ founder. While the companies are competing in different environmental...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economybloomberglaw.com

SEC Eyes Disclosures for ‘Green’ Funds to Back Up Claims (3)

SEC also taking ‘holistic look’ at fund naming, Gensler says. The SEC is considering rules for fund managers to disclose more information about investments they market as “green” or “sustainable,” Chairman Gary Gensler said. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at whether fund managers should report the criteria and...
Economywsau.com

U.S. SEC to consider new ‘sustainable’ fund criteria, data disclosure rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday he has asked the regulator’s staff to consider rules that would require self-proclaimed “sustainable” fund managers to disclose the criteria and underlying data used to support the label. There are growing fears that U.S. funds...
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

SEC Chair Calls for Truth in Advertising in ESG Fund Names

Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler believes that guidance is necessary on how asset managers use terms such as “green,” “sustainable” and “low-carbon,” among others. When it comes to fund names and fund disclosres, the "basic idea is truth in advertising," Gensler said in prepared remarks for yesterday's meeting...
Economyfa-mag.com

SEC May Require Fund Managers To Disclose Staff Diversity Data

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said the agency is examining whether to require asset managers to bolster disclosure of workforce and management diversity. “I have asked SEC staff to consider ways that we can enhance such transparency,” Gensler said Wednesday at an SEC event. That could include...
Businesssportspromedia.com

Alibaba-led consortium bails out Suning Group

Deal comes after Jiangsu Suning CSL outfit was shuttered in February. A group of Chinese tech firms are set to acquire a 17 per cent stake in the retail arm of Suning, the Chinese industry giant run by Inter Milan owner Zhang Jindong. According to a Bloomberg report, the consortium...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

StageWood's Tyket App is officially listed in the App Store for pre-orders

Tyket’s goal to revolutionize entertainment starts with listing in the App Store. Entertainment fanatics are rejoicing over Tyket’s entry to the App Store. On June 29, Apple listed Tyket on its popular platform for mobile applications under the Entertainment category to be pre-ordered and downloaded on August 9th. Tyket was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy