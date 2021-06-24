My Gene Counsel Selected by Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to Enable Responsible Return of Results for Genome Sequencing Project

We report a novel single-cell whole-genome amplification method (LCS-WGA) that can efficiently capture spontaneous DNA damage existing in single cells. We refer to these damage-associated single-nucleotide variants as “damSNVs,” and the whole-genome distribution of damSNVs as the damagenome. We observed that in single human neurons, the damagenome distribution was significantly correlated with three-dimensional genome structures. This nonuniform distribution indicates different degrees of DNA damage effects on different genes. Next, we identified the functionals that were significantly enriched in the high-damage genes. Similar functionals were also enriched in the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) detected by single-cell transcriptome of both Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This result can be explained by the significant enrichment of high-damage genes in the DEGs of neurons for both AD and ASD. The discovery of high-damage genes sheds new lights on the important roles of DNA damage in human diseases and disorders.